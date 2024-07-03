SUN@5: July 07, 2024

Locally, there are 200+ children in need, but only 16 foster families. This means our children are being fostered as far away as 100 miles away.

Torrie Smith, Foster Homes Supervisor (Forsyth County), shares more with Verne (WBFJ) about ‘fostering in Forsyth’.

Forsyth County DSS ‘Care Services’ assist children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services. Fostering is difficult. But the Department of Social Services is to help you through it. Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions through Forsyth County DSS. www.forsyth.cc/hhs/family.aspx 336-703-3706

Torrie and Verne will unpack the importance of the new film “Sound of Hope”. A film inspired by a powerful true story! ‘Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ (Angel studios) in theaters now. A pastor and his wife ignite a movement of compassion in their East Texas church 22 families adopting 77 of the most difficult-to-place kids in the foster system. Watch the trailer. Find show times and dates https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-hope-the-story-of-possum-trot

Plus…

The expert media staff at Plugged In have compiled a must-read resource (book) to help you understand the media your children consume.

Adam Holtz, Director of Focus on the Family’s ‘Plugged In’ explains more with Verne (WBFJ radio) about their latest resource “Becoming a Screen-Savvy Family: How to Navigate a Media-Saturated World”. “Becoming a Screen Savvy Family” offers practical advice and strategies to help your children (and grandchildren) navigate the ever-changing landscape of pop culture.

The effects of technology and media consumption on children are far-reaching, impacting their mental health, sleep patterns, attention spans, and social skills.

https://store.focusonthefamily.com/becoming-a-screen-savvy-family

Plugged In offers detailed information about what’s really in popular movies, videos, television episodes, songs and games -giving families the essential tools they need to understand, navigate, and impact the culture in which they live. https://www.pluggedin.com/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (July 07, 2024)