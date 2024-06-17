Monday News for June 17, 2024

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day! *Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities now thru October. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief

Today is Nursing Assistants Day

Today is also Mascot Day

Extreme heat. Nearly 200 high-temperature records could be tied or broken this week as a massive heat wave grips the Midwest and Northeast. CNN

Vigorous exercise at least twice a week may play a role in lowering the risk of cognitive impairment, including dementia, for people with high blood pressure, according to a new study from researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at Jordan Lake late Saturday night. The 25-year-old drowning victim was from Charlotte.

The Israeli military has announced a “tactical pause” of military activity along a route in southern Gaza to allow aid to be distributed but stressed it would not halt its offensive in Rafah.

Pro Golf on Father’s Day: Bryson DeChambeau outlasting Rory McIlroy for his second U.S. Open win at Pinehurst #2 on Sunday.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, June 17, 2024

High Point Rockers (Lindsay Street) High Point = noon – 4:30pm

Kernersville Wesleyan Church (North Main Street) Kernersville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale = 2:30pm – 7pm

‘Prayer Guide for Fathers’ A downloadable resource from CBN

Celebrating God’s design for men, we want to encourage and pray for all dads – encouraging everyone to pray for their father or father-like figure in their life.

Check out the News Blog for a great prayer resource for fathers.

“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden,

and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28