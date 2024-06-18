Tuesday News for June 18, 2024

Today (June 18) is…

Sushi Day

Go Fishing Day

‘Splurge Day’

Wear BLUE for Men’s Health

*Also, Verne and Paula’s 30th wedding anniversary 😊

An intense heat wave will usher in the official start of summer on Thursday.

Much of the US could experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees this week.

Parts of the Midwest to the Northeast could endure the longest ‘heat wave’ they’ve seen in decades, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/17/weather/heat-wave-east-us-climate-monday/index.html

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Two earthquakes were recorded near Sparta in Alleghany County overnight. Both quakes measured a magnitude of 2.6.The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was on Saturday, January 28, 2023, when a 1.8 magnitude quake was recorded near Fleetwood.https://wataugaonline.com/two-earthquakes-measured-near-sparta-overnight/

Prayer concern. Law enforcement in Davidson County responded to a domestic dispute at a vineyard on Bethesda Road Monday afternoon. The was one fatality after a standoff with police. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/large-law-enforcement-response-to-caller-in-danger-in-davidson-county/

The White House and State Department are putting heavy pressure on Israel not to widen the war with Hezbollah in Lebanon despite relentless shelling of northern Israel by the terror group. https://apnews.com/live/israel-hamas-war-live-updates

McDonald’s is ending a test of artificial intelligence in its drive-thru lanes, pulling the technology from 100 of its locations. The Golden Arches had partnered with IBM to test automated voice ordering in the drive-thru to see if it would help increase speed and simplify operations. Guess you could say that some customers weren’t lovin’ it ? 😊

https://www.restaurantbusinessonline.com/technology/mcdonalds-ending-its-drive-thru-ai-test

NBA: Boston Celtics are your 2024 NBA champions. The Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 last night to win the series 4-1 and secure their league-record 18th title. CNN

Casting is complete. A new series about the life of King David will air on Amazon Prime Video. The project head was the director of “Jesus Revolution.” Read more…

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/jesus-revolution-directors-new-biblical-drama-amazon-prime-casts-david-goliath?utm

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kingswood Methodist Church (University Parkway) Rural Hall = 1 – 5:30pm

VFW Post 9436 in Pilot Mountain = 2pm – 6:30pm

Rehobeth Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

St. Paul the Apostle – Catholic Church (Greensboro) = 10am – 2:30pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge (Cornwallis Drive) in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1:30pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road) Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph St) Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS