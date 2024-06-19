Wednesday News for June 19, 2024

Summer officially begins on Thursday…

Summer Safety Tips

Keep hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids (water is BEST)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Paw alert: Keep pets off of ‘hot surfaces’ during extreme heat.

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day!

*Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours.

Federal offices AND Winston-Salem city offices are closed today, in observance of the Juneteenth Federal holiday. *Forsyth County offices will be open today.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

Scam Alert: According to the Social Security Administration, websites claiming that Social Security recipients will receive a $600-dollar payment increase or get a new stimulus check this month are FAKE (Scams). Last year, consumers lost more than $126.5 million dollars to social security scams, according to the (FTC).

https://myfox8.com/news/social-security-administration-raises-alarm-over-600-payment-increase-scam/

Summer Deal. Southwest Airlines is celebrating 53 years in operation by offering $53 flights for a limited time. To take advantage of the deal, you must book a seat in Southwest’s “Wanna Get Away” class by midnight this Thursday (June 20). Airfare includes two free checked bags. Some restrictions on select destinations. Details on the Southwest website. https://myfox8.com/news/southwest-offers-flights-as-low-as-53-in-honor-of-airlines-birthday/

Winning lottery ticket sold at Greensboro Publix on West Gate City Boulevard…remains unclaimed! The $100,000 prize came from a $3 Power Play ticket bought for the Dec. 25 drawing and will expire on Saturday.

https://myfox8.com/lottery/unclaimed-winning-100000-lottery-ticket-sold-at-greensboro-publix-on-west-gate-city-boulevard/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, June 19, 2024

St. Paul the Apostle – Catholic Church (Greensboro) = 10am – 2:30pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge (Cornwallis Drive) in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Yadkin Family YMCA (Yadkinville) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Kernersville Family YMCA (West Mountain Street) = 9am – 1:30pm

Guilford College UMC (Fleming Road) Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC (Randolph St) Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Davie County Library in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

An evening of art, discussion, and healing.

The community is invited to a FREE painting event hosted by Hospice of Davidson County this Thursday evening from 6 – 8pm at their campus in Lexington.

Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

www.hospiceofdavidson.org/events/creative-counseling-painting-event/

A ‘Triple weather Threat’ for the US: Heat, Wildfires and Tropical storm.

An intense heat wave will usher in the official start of summer on Thursday.

Much of the US could experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/17/weather/heat-wave-east-us-climate-monday/index.html

Willie Mays, one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon surrounded by loved ones. Mays was 93.

https://myfox8.com/sports/baseball-legend-willie-mays-dies-san-francisco-giants-report/

Prayer concern for all involved. Robert Morris, the founder and senior pastor at Gateway Church in North Texas, has resigned following ‘past abuse allegations’ from 35 years ago. Gateway Church is claiming that it “did not have all the facts” about his earlier misconduct. The church is launching an investigation.

https://www.thebridgefm.org/2024/06/18/robert-morris-resigns-from-gateway-following-past-abuse-allegations/

WBFJ ‘Local Flavors Summer Concert Series’

Every Thursday evening (6-8pm)

…the Food Court @ Hames Mall in Winston-Salem

*This week’s featured artists = Courtney Milleson AND Bryson + McKenna

-sponsored by Jarryd Moxley with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance