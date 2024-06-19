Repeat Performance.

My week to write the Wednesday Word. It was tempting to pull something out of the deep archives and pray that nobody notices. Do you ever wonder how your favorite artist can play basically the same concert experience night-after-night, week-after-week, year-after-year – with passion? How does the Pastor with multiple services give equal intensity to each? Does it become rote, mechanical, habit, boring?

You know, most of us spend the majority of our days on a similar rinse-and-repeat scenario with limited variance. Often, we find freshness apart from our work, ministry and hobbies that consume so much of our time. Sometimes that ounce of energy comes from a most unlikely source. Those are the moments when God gets our attention, resets our focus and fuels our Spirit. From there, we press IN to what God is doing; press ON to what He has next; press OUT anything that is not of Him.

It’s then that the Smacks of Life crash in on us calling us to rely on the firm foundation that has already been established. Oddly enough, those are the times when we long for the return to normal. Seems a little bit like a cyclical conundrum that we place ourselves in.

Here’s hoping that this Wednesday Word does for you what it has done for me. Reminding me to find and embrace that sweet spot where God meets us – in the crisis, the mountaintop and the mundane. We deepen our faith and straighten our step. Yesterday has purpose and Tomorrow has promise. And today, has a freshness for each.

Faithful is He who calls you, and He also will do it. 1 Thessalonians 5:24