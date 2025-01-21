News for Tuesday January 21st

WBFJ NEWS – Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By now you already know that Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States, officially sworn in Yesterday which was only the Second Inauguration Day to occur on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Donald Trump promised a “New Era of National Success” in his Inaugural Address—stating that he was “returning to the Presidency Confident and Optimistic of the impending “National Success”—also stating that a Tide of Change is Sweeping the Country.” https://myfox8.com/news/politics/us/live-updates-donald-trumps-inauguration/

Exactly What ARE “Executive Orders.” Basically, they are signed statements about how the President wants the Federal Government to be managed. They can be instructions to Federal Agencies or requests for reports. Many orders can be unobjectionable, such as giving Federal employees the day after Christmas off. They can also lay out Major Policies. Without Fail, regardless of the Political Background, “Executive Orders” almost always draw opposition.

https://myfox8.com/news/politics/us/what-exactly-is-an-executive-order-examining-trumps-tool-for-quickly-reshaping-government/

As areas around Raleigh keep an eye on possible snow for Tonight night, Snow is also looking likely at the North Carolina Coast with a Winter Storm Watch already issued for Coastal areas to the South. The National Weather Service in Wilmington said there is a chance of 1-2 inches of Snow along the Outer Banks.

https://myfox8.com/weather/snow-likely-on-north-carolina-coast-tuesday-blizzard-risk-in-outer-banks/

How’s Your Car Battery? – Are Your Tires Properly Inflated? – What about your Antifreeze? – All are Important things to consider when we are having the kind of Deep Cold Weather we are currently experiencing! – Remember, Time of Preparation is Never Wasted Time! https://www.wxii12.com/article/keeping-your-car-safe-during-cold-winter-months-tips-from-north-carolina-mechanic/63487402

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools canceled a special called meeting that was set for This Morning. The meeting was originally called to “discuss adding extra minutes to the school day to accommodate recent and possible future weather delays and closures.“ Instead, a survey will be sent to district families and staff to gather public information about ways to make up days missed due to weather. That Meeting will now take place at the Board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 28th at 6:30pm. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-forsyth-county-schools-board-of-education-cancels-special-called-january-21-meeting/

Thousands of Costco workers nationwide voted Sunday to authorize a strike if a contract is not reached by the end of the month. The authorization was approved by an 85% margin due to Costco’s “failure to bargain constructively and refusal to present a fair contract offer that reflects the company’s record-breaking profits,” the International Brotherhood of Teamsters stated. The current agreement, which covers more than 18,000 Costco workers, expires on January 31st.

https://myfox8.com/news/costco-workers-authorize-nationwide-strike/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/Slight Chance of Snow… High 30

Tonight: Slight Chance of Snow before Midnight, then Partly Cloudy… Low 10

Wednesday: Sunny … High 29

Thursday: Partly Sunny … High 37