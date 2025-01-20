Monday January 20th News

WBFJ NEWS: MON JAN 20, 2025

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States will take place at Noon today. Due to expected freezing temperatures and high winds, it will be

held inside the United States Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C.

Franklin Graham will be offering one of the invocations.

This is the 2nd time in history that the inauguration has been held on the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday – which is a federal holiday. Banks, government offices and schools are closed today. There will be no mail delivery. A listing of MLK Day observances is available on our website.

The on-again/off-again world of Tik-Tok is apparently going thru a nationwide restoration in hopes of the social media app being sold to a US entity.

Three Israeli hostages held by Hamas were released yesterday after 471 days in captivity as part of a ceasefire between the two. A gradual release of dozens of hostages is expected over the next several weeks.

As firefighters in Los Angeles made progress on Sunday containing wildfires, forecasters warned that fire weather is likely to return today. President Trump is expected to visit the area later in the week.

Multiple water line breaks in Thomasville have caused significantly reduced water availability. The city is urging residents to conserve water by using it for essential purposes only. It will likely be a day or two before the issue is resolved.

FEMA approved a two-month extension for North Carolina residents displaced by Hurricane Helene to remain in temporary housing. The original March 27th deadline has been extended to May 26th.

Volunteers with the Faith & Liberty evangelistic organization will be handing out 50,000 Bible booklets to attendees at the inaugural events today. The booklets contain the gospel of John and the book of Romans.

An Arctic Blast is covering much of the nation this week with frigid temperatures, high winds and wintry precipitation. The Triad will likely remain under the freezing mark until sometime on Thursday.

YOUR FAMILY STATION FORECAST:

TODAY: Sunny & Breezy, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

**COLD WEATHER ADVISORY: 10PM Tonight – 10AM Tuesday**

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Slight chance of afternoon/evening snow flurries.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high of 31.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high – 36.