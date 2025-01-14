“Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design For Life” (Feb 19, 2025)

‘Every life is sacred. God has a purpose for every life regardless of circumstances’ -Brad Mattes

“Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design For Life” Sanctity of Human Life Sunday (radio special)

We often presume that “Sanctity of Life” Sunday is to underscore the pro-life message on behalf of the unborn.

Choosing life can be a lifetime commitment.

However, for many, grappling with ‘life’ can also be a later-in-life concern. Those who face chronic pain also face the temptation to end that suffering by ending life.

In an insightful radio special hosted by Brad Mattes, (President of Life Issues Institute).

Brad is joined by Joni Eareckson Tada, Vaneetha Rendall Risner and Barbara Coleman who each have an extraordinary story of persevering through suffering. Their message – despite enduring persistent pain, it is possible to live with JOY through faith in Jesus Christ.

Supporting life in our Communities. For a list of local Pregnancy Care Centers across the Piedmont Triad, plus additional resources supporting life, go to https://wbfj.fm/pregnancy-care-centers-in-our-community/

January is “Sanctity of Human Life” Month

More about the guests…

With over 48 years of significant contribution and recognition in the pro-life movement, Brad Mattes is widely known for his passion for the sanctity of life, from preborn to end of life. Mattes is the president of Life Issues Institute, with the purpose over the past 30 years has been to serve the educational needs of the pro-life movement, developing and distributing effective pro-life educational material. https://lifeissues.org/category/resources/education-tool-news/the-latest/

Joni Eareckson Tada was paralyzed at 17 after a diving accident and is founder and CEO of Joni and Friends, an organization that provides Christian outreach in the disability community both in the USA and globally. She is the author of numerous bestselling books and her voice is heard on two daily radio features. Joni and her husband, Ken, reside in Calabasas, CA. For more information, visit www.joniandfriends.org.

Vaneetha Rendall Risner heart theme is about finding hope in suffering. Her memoir, Walking Through Fire, and devotional The Scars That Have Shaped Me encourage readers to turn to Christ in their pain. Her story includes childhood bullying, losing an infant son, living with a painful and debilitating physical condition and going through an unwanted divorce. Vaneetha and her husband, Joel, live in Raleigh, NC.

Barbara Coleman married her Young Life leader when she was 18 years old. Together she and Mike have been in ministry for over 50 years. During that time, she led Bible Studies, spoke at Women’s Retreats, and opened her home to hundreds of folks, feeding most of them. She was blessed with and cared for her home, one Mom, three sons, four dogs, nine gardens, and ten grandchildren. Barbara and Mike feel very blessed and are now living happily in Florida, near family.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Jan 19, 2025)