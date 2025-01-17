Friday News for January 17, 2025

Some serious ‘COLD’ temperatures next week. High temperatures in the upper 20s. Early morning LOWS in the teens!

Headline of the Morning…

‘Walgreens says locking up products – to prevent shoplifting – hurts sales’

Prayer warriors needed…

There are opportunities for Pastors (and ministry leaders based in Forsyth county) that would like to give an invocation at the Forsyth County Commissioners meetings.

*Commissioner meetings are Thursday afternoons at the downtown government center located at 201 North Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.

Check out specific dates and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Ice Cream inspired by the 5 Love Languages?

What’s not to love! Here’s the scoop…

Van Leeuwen (LOU-WIN) ice cream company, based in NYC, has just launched 5 new pints inspired by the five love languages from Dr Gary Chapman.

‘You’re My Brown Sugar Cookie Butter’ (Words of Affirmation)

‘Hug Me Hazelnut Truffle’ (Physical Touch)

‘Chocolate Strawberry Surprise’ (Gift giving and receiving)

‘Let’s Hang Out S’more’ (Quality Time)

‘Blackberry Chip’ (Acts of Service)

The Valentine’s Day-focused ice creams are available exclusively at Kroger stores.

BTW: Van Leeuwen Ice Cream started in a yellow truck on the streets of NYC in 2008

with a mission to make good ice cream that makes you feel good.

What is YOUR ‘Love Language’? Take the test today… https://5lovelanguages.com/

A sequel to ‘I Can Only Imagine’ will officially begin production in the next few months.

In 2018, “I Can Only Imagine” was a surprise hit film at the box office about the back story of Bart Millard of the band MercyMe.

MercyMe’s lead singer, Bart Millard sharing on social media that the follow up film “I Can Only Imagine 2” will tell about the story behind their song, “Even If.” That song came from a season of unanswered prayers over his son who has battled a chronic illness. Source: 20 The Countdown

Freezing temperatures can cause frostbite or hypothermia in extreme cases.

Here are ways to prepare ahead of time for extreme cold (NOAA Weather).

Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning.

Wear multiple layers of clothing when going outdoors.

Fill up your gas tank! Just in case you become stranded.

Are your car tires properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Reminder: Temporary restrictions are now in place at area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Friday, January 17, 2025

YMCA Robinhood Road in Winston Salem = 10:30am -2:30pm

KW Elite, S Stratford Rd in Winston-Salem = 11am – 3:30pm

Yadkinville UMC, West Main Street in Yadkinville = 12:30pm – 5pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

College Hoops: Wake Forest (Men) remain unbeaten at home.

Saturday: The Deacs on the road at Virginia Tech (2pm) on Saturday.

The Deacs host the Tarheels at the Joel this Tuesday evening (9pm).

Gerry the giraffe is heading to storage?

The Greensboro house that went viral over the holidays because of the listing photos – featuring a 10 foot giraffe in the living room – well, the house sold this week. But, the new owners of the home near Lake Jeanette, chose NOT to keep Gerry the giraffe. He was hauled off to storage…and his future is unclear.

Freedom House Ministries announcing the opening of their newest thrift store at Battleground Ave (near the Chick-fil-A) in Greensboro!

Freedom House Thrift sharing that “one of our favorite spots at the thrift store is our new ‘prayer wall’ where shoppers can leave prayer requests (or praises) for our staff to pray over weekly. *Freedom House (a past WBFJ Ministry of the Month) helps rescue, restore, and redeem women and children in the name of Jesus!

Update: The King Day parade scheduled for Monday in Lexington has been postponed 'due to weather conditions'.

Check a list of ML King events planned throughout the weekend and into Monday across the Triad on our website wbfj.fm

Donation Drop-off to assist those in need in Western North Carolina

Items needed include Coats (all sizes / all ages) new if possible. Plastic tubs.

Electric blankets. Portable heaters. Boots. Winter hats / gloves.

Propane tanks (any size. Full or empty)

Two Drop off locations this Saturday (Jan 18)…

Carolina’s Diner, South Main Street in Archdale (8am – 1pm)

Elizabeth’s Pizza, west Main Street in Thomasville (11am – 4pm)

*Partnering with Phoenix Baptist Church in Lansing,

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newland, and a hub in Marshall, NC.

Contact: Sherry Freeman- Koontz