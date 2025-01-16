Salem Pregnancy: Prayer walk and open house this Sunday

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 19.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting a special event at their location on 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem this Sunday (Jan 19) between 12:30pm and 3:30pm.

Take a brief prayer walk, enjoy light refreshments and tour their facilities. Come support ‘life’ during this FREE floating event. Info at www.spcclife.org/prayerwalk

*Salem Pregnancy is located directly across the street from the largest abortion clinic in Forsyth County.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.