Salem Pregnancy: Prayer walk and open house this Sunday
Sanctity of Human Life Sunday is January 19.
Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting a special event at their location on 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem this Sunday (Jan 19) between 12:30pm and 3:30pm.
Take a brief prayer walk, enjoy light refreshments and tour their facilities. Come support ‘life’ during this FREE floating event. Info at www.spcclife.org/prayerwalk
*Salem Pregnancy is located directly across the street from the largest abortion clinic in Forsyth County.
January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.