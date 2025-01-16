Thursday News for January 16, 2025

Several school systems on a 2-hour delay for students this morning including WS/FC and Guildford County. Wilkes County (Limited Bus Routes) for Thursday and Friday.

Update: Colonial Pipeline has temporarily shut down its main gasoline pipeline as the company continues to search for the source of a suspected leak in Paulding County, Georgia. *Colonial’s “Line 1” delivers 1.5 million barrels of gasoline each day from Houston, Texas, to storage tanks in Greensboro. Officials are hopeful that the pipeline will be back operational by this weekend.

Crews on the scene of two Water Main Breaks in Greensboro

*Two lanes of W. Friendly Avenue from N. Spring Street to N. Cedar Street are closed.

Signs and traffic cones are in place and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. https://www.wxii12.com/

*Bryan Boulevard is closed from Pembroke Road to Green Valley Road because of the water main break. Expected to re-open by 5 pm…

The Triad’s first Piggly Wiggly grocery store is coming to Greensboro.

The store, at Freeman Mill Square near Florida Street, slated to open in March.

Most affordable places to retire? Nationwide, the “cheapest” place for retirees to call home is Toledo, Ohio followed by Cleveland, Memphis, Fort Wayne and Lubbock, Texas. In North Carolina, Winston-Salem (6) and Greensboro (10) making the TOP 10 list of cities offering favorable living conditions and lower costs for older adults , according to GOBankingRates.https://local.newsbreak.com/greensboro-nc/3760546051781-most-affordable-places-to-retire-two-north-carolina-cities-rank-among-best-in-the-us?

Baptists on Mission is establishing multiple ‘rebuild centers’ across Western NC in response to the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Volunteers will be able to work out of specific locations including Burnsville, Weaverville, Black Mountain, Spruce Pine, Flat Rock, Haywood and Boone over the next several years as Baptists on Mission rebuild homes for those in need in western NC.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, January 16, 2025

Guilford College UMC, Fleming Road in Greensboro = 1:30pm – 6pm

Memorial UMC, Randolph Street in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Donation Drop-off to assist those in need in Western North Carolina

Items needed include Coats (all sizes / all ages) new if possible. Plastic tubs.

Electric blankets. Portable heaters. Boots. Winter hats / gloves.

Propane tanks (any size. Full or empty)

Two Drop off locations this Saturday (Jan 18)…

Carolina’s Diner, South Main Street in Archdale (8am – 1pm)

Elizabeth’s Pizza, west Main Street in Thomasville (11am – 4pm)

*Partnering with Phoenix Baptist Church in Lansing,

Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newland, and a hub in Marshall, NC.

Contact: Sherry Freeman- Koontz

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

This Sunday is Sanctity of Human Life Sunday.

(SUN) Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting a special event at their location on 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston Salem this Sunday afternoon (Jan 19) between 12:30pm and 3:30pm. Take a brief prayer walk, enjoy light refreshments and tour their facilities.

*Salem Pregnancy is located across the street from the largest abortion clinic in Forsyth County.

The You Version Bible App broke a record on the first Sunday in January (Jan 5) with more than 18 million downloads in one day, according to CBN News

YouVersion saw the greatest increase in downloads from countries in Africa and the Middle East. Launched in 2008 by LifeChurch, the app has been installed on more than 850 million devices globally and is accessible in 2,100 languages.

The most-searched Bible passage on the APP in 2024 was Philippians 4:6…

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (ESV).

FDA has banned Red (dye) #3 in food and drinks due to potential cancer risk.

Breaking this morning. No deal yet.

Last-minute revisions by Hamas has caused Israel’s Security Cabinet to postpone approval of a cease-fire / hostage deal. *The agreement to pause the war in Gaza, and release Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, was made on Wednesday. Here’s what we know about it. The three-phase deal was set to begin this Sunday. CNN

Surge at the bell. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, after an encouraging inflation report and blockbuster profits for some of America’s biggest banks.

College Hoops: Wake Forest (Men) remain unbeaten with their win over Stanford (80-67) last night at the Joel. Looking ahead: The Deacs at Virginia Tech (2pm) on Saturday. The Deacs host the Tarheels at the Joel this Tuesday (9pm).

Other winners Wednesday night: UNC and UNC-G.

Reminder: Temporary restrictions are now in place at area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068