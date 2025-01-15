WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 15, 2025

One Day at a Time

 

33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

     I am, and have been for some time, a planner.  Daily, weekly, monthly, 90 days…you name it, I’ve planned it. Some would even go so far as to accuse me of planning trips to the bathroom.  But at this stage of my life, I’m finding that planning may not be all that it’s cracked up to be.  And apparently, I’m not alone.

     A friend of mine sent this out as part of her daily post on Monday:

You don’t plan your future.  You plan your actions today, and those actions create your future.

A question to reset your focus:

If I repeated this day for 100 straight days, would my life be better or worse?  Planning your future can quickly spiral into procrastination in disguise.  Focus on the actions in the present and let the future take care of itself. 

     After reading this, I immediately went searching for the above scripture verses and, sure enough, Jesus essentially said the same thing.

     Then I reviewed another post that I’d seen last week and the writer said this:

 

My Goals for 2025

  1. Grow my relationship with Jesus.
  2. Pray daily for other people.
  3. Put God in every decision.
  4. Read the Bible every day.

After reading this for the first time, I thought to myself that if I just did these 4 things my 2025 might just be a pretty awesome year.

So this year I’ve decided to do away with my planning obsession.  Truth be told, it hasn’t worked that well anyway.  Instead, I’m going to see if there’s something to this living of life “One Day at a Time.”  HBU?

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday News for January 15, 2025

wbfj-verne
January 15, 2025

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
January 15, 2025

“Purpose Beyond Pain: God’s Design For Life” (Feb 19, 2025)

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025

Focus on the Family’s Plugged In: Screen Savvy Parent

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025

WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
January 14, 2025

Gambling addiction: If mobile betting is more than a game

wbfj-verne
January 14, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.