Wednesday Word

One Day at a Time

33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. 34 Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

I am, and have been for some time, a planner. Daily, weekly, monthly, 90 days…you name it, I’ve planned it. Some would even go so far as to accuse me of planning trips to the bathroom. But at this stage of my life, I’m finding that planning may not be all that it’s cracked up to be. And apparently, I’m not alone.

A friend of mine sent this out as part of her daily post on Monday:

You don’t plan your future. You plan your actions today, and those actions create your future.

A question to reset your focus:

If I repeated this day for 100 straight days, would my life be better or worse? Planning your future can quickly spiral into procrastination in disguise. Focus on the actions in the present and let the future take care of itself.

After reading this, I immediately went searching for the above scripture verses and, sure enough, Jesus essentially said the same thing.

Then I reviewed another post that I’d seen last week and the writer said this:

My Goals for 2025

Grow my relationship with Jesus. Pray daily for other people. Put God in every decision. Read the Bible every day.

After reading this for the first time, I thought to myself that if I just did these 4 things my 2025 might just be a pretty awesome year.

So this year I’ve decided to do away with my planning obsession. Truth be told, it hasn’t worked that well anyway. Instead, I’m going to see if there’s something to this living of life “One Day at a Time.” HBU?

Grace and Peace,

Dennis