Wednesday News for January 15, 2025

Patchy ‘Black Ice’?

Use caution on some secondary roads (and sidewalks) especially in shaded areas

Most schools across our listening area on a DELAY this morning.

Fire Danger for the Piedmont Triad.

Please avoid outside burning this week, due to low humidity, dry and breezy conditions.

Wildfires can spread quickly and get out of control. -National Weather Service

Today is Wikipedia day.

Wikipedia is a free, online encyclopedia that’s written and maintained by a community of volunteers. Wikipedia’s articles are written by people who are experts in their fields, or who have firsthand knowledge of the topics they write about.

Contributors are known as Wikipedians.

Wikipedia was founded in 2001 by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger

Source: Wikipedia 😊 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia

Do you have a Big Lots gift card? The company is stressing to use it BEFORE this Thursday (January 16) due to the store’s liquidation process. -Press Release

Breaking overnight: The trendy social media platform TikTok plans to shut off its app to U.S. users this Sunday, when a federal ban on the social media app is set to take effect, unless the Supreme Court delays the ‘ban’.

The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, currently has more than 170 million users in the United States.

President Joe Biden signed legislation last April requiring TikTok to be owned by an American company by Jan. 19, 2025 or face a nationwide ban.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/tiktok-preparing-us-shut-off-sunday-information-reports-2025-01-15

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wells Fargo Tower, N. Main St. in Winston Salem = 10am – 2:30pm

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Old Hollow Road in Winston Salem = 2pm -6pm

Deep River Friends Meeting, W. Wendover Ave in High Point = 2pm – 6pm

Pinnacle UMC, High Bridge Road in Pinnacle = 2pm – 6pm

Center United Methodist, Lake Brandt Rd in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Pink or Blue? Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh sharing a heartwarming video that they are expecting their first baby. The Tebows are known for their strong Christian beliefs. Their ministry outreach efforts continue to bless people with special needs, support pro-life causes and bring awareness to human trafficking.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/baby-tebow-tim-and-demi-leigh-tebow-announce-first-baby-way?

This Sunday is Sanctity of Human Life Sunday.

Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hosting a special event at their location (3001 Maplewood Avenue) in Winston Salem this Sunday (Jan 19) between 12:30pm and 3:30pm. Take a brief prayer walk, enjoy light refreshments and tour their facilities.

Come support ‘life’ during this FREE floating event, Details at www.spcclife.org/prayerwalk

*Salem Pregnancy is directly across the street from the largest abortion clinic in Forsyth County.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month.

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place in (all) area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Children 12 and under should not ‘visit’ area hospitals. Also, adult visitors will be asked to wear masks in specified areas (such as emergency department waiting rooms).

*Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health, and Cone Health

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Avoid large crowds / wear a mask to help prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

The IRS is sending out automatic stimulus payments?

By the end of January, about 1 million taxpayers will receive a special stimulus payment of up to $1,400 dollars from the IRS. This pertains to taxpayers who failed to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns.

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/personal-finance/irs-special-stimulus-payments/article

The IRS will begin processing 2024 tax returns on Monday, January 27.

Reminder: Tax Day is Tuesday, April 15, 2025 this year. www.irs.gov

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Are your car tires are properly inflated? Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery! Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.