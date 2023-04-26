Novant: ‘Spring clean your medicine cabinet’
Novant Health have installed ‘medicine drop-off’ containers in its hospital lobbies. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.
Locations include Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville.
Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center,
6915 Village Medical Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center,
3333 Silas Creek Parkway. Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center,
1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284
Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center,
207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville, NC 27360
NOTE: Prescription drugs are the second most common type of illicitly used drugs.