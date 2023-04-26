WHAT'S NEW
Novant: ‘Spring clean your medicine cabinet’

April 26, 2023

Novant Health have installed ‘medicine drop-off’ containers in its hospital lobbies. Anyone in the community may use the containers free of charge to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and/or over-the-counter medications.

Locations include Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville.

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center,

6915 Village Medical Circle, Clemmons, NC 27012

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center,

3333 Silas Creek Parkway. Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center,

1750 Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville, NC 27284

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center,

207 Old Lexington Road, Thomasville, NC 27360

NOTE: Prescription drugs are the second most common type of illicitly used drugs.

 

 

 

