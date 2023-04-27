Thursday News for April 27, 2023

Tree, Grass and Weed pollen in the MODERATE range for Thursday! www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Today is ‘Take your child to work day’

‘National Teach Children to Save Day’

Beware of the ‘pink eye’? Doctors are seeing a surge in the number of patients dealing with pink eye. Experts suggest that it can take 7-14 days for symptoms to resolve. During that time, people are strongly urged to stay home, avoid further spread.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/pink-eye-cases-continue-to-rise-as-doctors-see-an-influx-in-patients/43713803

Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe water park in Greensboro is looking to hire more than 600 employees this summer with a focus on hiring more lifeguards.

Details: Wet N Wild is looking for anyone 16 and older. They will train new hires onsite (you get paid for the training) and they will “cover the costs of certification”. https://www.emeraldpointe.com/employment

Target ‘car seat trade-in program’ continues thru this Saturday (April 29)

Recycle! Drop off your old, expired, or damaged car seat and get a coupon good for 20% off select baby gear.

https://corporate.target.com/sustainability-ESG/environment/waste-and-circular-economy/car-seat-trade-in

A retail space has reopened with a new name and new location at Old Salem.

Winkler Book and Gift Store (formerly known as Moravian Book and Gift) is now open – 10am to 4pm Wednesday through Saturday – on the second floor of Winkler Bakery on Main Street at Old Salem. Some retail items as well as admission tickets will continue to be sold at the Old Salem Visitor Center.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/history/the-retail-store-at-old-salem-museums-and-gardens-has-reopened/article

Kernersville: East Forsyth has named its softball field after 27-year coach Karen Dull, a pioneer who successfully transitioned between a two-year and four-year environment AND from slow to fast pitch eras. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the ‘Karen Dull Field’ dedication took place before the Eagles’ non-conference home game against Walkertown on Wednesday. https://journalnow.com/sports/east-forsyth-dedicates-softball-field-to-karen-dull/

Love the Wendy’s chili? The fast food chain is partnering with Conagra foods to bring Wendy’s chili (in a can) to your local grocer later this Spring.

According to the company’s history, the chili offering was born out of prompting by founder Dave Thomas to come up with a creative and sustainable solution’ to leftover hamburgers at his restaurants. Wendy’s has served chili since 1969. https://journalnow.com/lifestyles/food-and-cooking/wendys-will-start-selling-canned-chili-in-grocery-stores/article

MerleFest starts TODAY (Thurs – Sunday) campus of Wilkes Community College

MerleFest forecast: Cloudy skies. Afternoon showers likely…Highs in the 50s

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability). Link to local farms on the News Blog.

Which is your favorite Strawberry farm, locally??

On Wednesday, attorneys for Fairytale Farm filed a lawsuit against the city of Winston-Salem asking the courts to declare the zoning restrictions against the animal sanctuary unconstitutional. Attorneys say the owners of Fairytale Farm (a small 3-acre farm) are not asking for money, they just want to be allowed to hold their events and are asking the city of Winston-Salem to better clarify their ordinances, in writing.

In January, the city forced the Fairytale Farm to stop hosting events and fundraisers at the farm, claiming they were violating zoning ordinances.

Attorneys for the farm say the zoning ordinances are infringing on owners’ rights.

BTW: One of the farm’s most recognized residents is a young goat, named Archie. Archie was born in December with his back legs fused. He has been outfitted with a “wheelchair” that allows him to move around the farm on his own.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/fairytale-farm-animal-sanctuary-files-lawsuit-city-of-winston-salem-over-unconstitutional-zoning-ordinance/83

Prayers please. Praying for family and friends of Blake Hughes, a Stokes Early College High School senior (student athlete), who lost his life in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. Hughes was on the way to a baseball game at South Stokes High School.

Grief counselors were on-hand today…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/stokes-early-college-high-school-student-athlete-dies-in-crash/83

The 2023 NFL Draft starts TONIGHT. The Carolina Panthers have the #1 draft pick.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/nfl/panthers/nfl-draft-2023-who-will-carolina-panthers-pick-first/

It’s “Medical Laboratory Professionals Week” (April 23-29)

Celebrating medical laboratory professionals and pathologists who play a vital role in health care and patient advocacy. www.ascp.org *Thanks to Bettina Turner (who works at Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) for the reminder!!