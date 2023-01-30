Nutritionists: Frozen foods are essential

What’s for dinner? Look in your freezer.

Nutritionists agree, frozen foods are essential to saving time (and money).

“Frozen items are one of the best ways to never say ‘what’s for dinner?’ suggests nutrition writer Laura Burak. “Stocking up with lots of nutrient-packed foods that you can simply heat and eat (or blend and sip), will save you time, money, and can be much healthier than ordering take-out again.” Some of the foods to pop in the freezer include berries, corn, fish and meats, and yes pizza. What do you like to pop in the freezer??

https://www.eatthis.com/grocery-items-always-buy-frozen/