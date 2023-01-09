WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Stay ‘hydrated’ for the New Year

Stay ‘hydrated’ for the New Year

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Consuming ‘adequate’ water is important for our bodies like regulating temperature and maintaining skin health. Proper hydration ‘significantly lowers the risk’ of developing chronic diseases and accelerated aging, according to a study recently published in the journal eBioMedicine.

How much water should we consume daily?

91 ounces for women. 125 ounces for men! Source: National Academy of Medicine

(This recommendation includes all fluids and water-rich foods)

Fact: More than 50% of your body is made of water, which is also needed for multiple functions, including digesting food, creating hormones and neurotransmitters, and delivering oxygen throughout your body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

About half of people worldwide don’t meet recommendations for daily total water intake, according to several studies the authors of the new research cited.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/health/hydration-disease-aging-death-risk-study-wellness/index.html

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Pregnancy Care Centers (Local)

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
January 9, 2023

Remembering Pastor Jack Hayford

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Monday News: Jan 09, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Not Forgotten Ministries

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Friday Jan 6th News

wdecker_wbfj
January 6, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.