Stay ‘hydrated’ for the New Year

Consuming ‘adequate’ water is important for our bodies like regulating temperature and maintaining skin health. Proper hydration ‘significantly lowers the risk’ of developing chronic diseases and accelerated aging, according to a study recently published in the journal eBioMedicine.

How much water should we consume daily?

91 ounces for women. 125 ounces for men! Source: National Academy of Medicine

(This recommendation includes all fluids and water-rich foods)

Fact: More than 50% of your body is made of water, which is also needed for multiple functions, including digesting food, creating hormones and neurotransmitters, and delivering oxygen throughout your body, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

About half of people worldwide don’t meet recommendations for daily total water intake, according to several studies the authors of the new research cited.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/02/health/hydration-disease-aging-death-risk-study-wellness/index.html