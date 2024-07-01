Stopping the ‘Junk Mail’ dilemma

Clark Howard has provided four ways to stop unsolicited mail from coming to your home or business.

#1 OptOutPreScreen.com (or call toll-free 888-5-OPT-OUT (888-567-8688).

The OptOutPreScreen website is a joint venture of the major credit bureaus that lets you tell them you don’t want their junk mail. It’s free, and signing up one time covers all three.

#2 CatalogChoice helps you opt out of receiving catalogs…for free.

If you sign up with CatalogChoice (only your name and email address are required), the company will help you cancel catalogs you no longer want to receive.

#3 DMAChoice is a ‘fee based’ nonprofit organization that charges $5 for online and $6 for mail-in registration. It says it will stop mail marketing solicitations for 10 years.

#4 What about Spam email?

