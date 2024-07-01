WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Stopping the ‘Junk Mail’ dilemma
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 12: Cartons of mail ready to be sorted sit on a shelf at the U.S. Post Office sort center on August 12, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The U.S. Postal Service is proposing to lay off 120,000 workers in order to deal with an $8.5 billion loss this year that has the agency close to insolvency. The layoffs, if approved by Congress, would take place over the next three years. In addition to layoffs, the Postal Service also wants to eliminate 100,000 jobs through attrition. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Stopping the ‘Junk Mail’ dilemma

wbfj-verne
July 1, 2024

Clark Howard has provided four ways to stop unsolicited mail from coming to your home or business.

#1 OptOutPreScreen.com (or call toll-free 888-5-OPT-OUT (888-567-8688).

The OptOutPreScreen website is a joint venture of the major credit bureaus that lets you tell them you don’t want their junk mail. It’s free, and signing up one time covers all three.

#2 CatalogChoice helps you opt out of receiving catalogs…for free.

If you sign up with CatalogChoice (only your name and email address are required), the company will help you cancel catalogs you no longer want to receive.

#3 DMAChoice is a ‘fee based’ nonprofit organization that charges $5 for online and $6 for mail-in registration. It says it will stop mail marketing solicitations for 10 years.

#4 What about Spam email?

https://clark.com/consumer-issues-id-theft/stop-junk-mail/?fbclid

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 3, 2024

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ a film about fostering

wbfj-verne
July 3, 2024

Carolina Disco Turkeys: Fireworks on the Fourth

wbfj-verne
July 2, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 2, 2024

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 2, 2024

Patriotic Celebrations

wbfj-kurt
July 2, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.