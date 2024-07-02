Tuesday News for July 02, 2024

Tuesday will be a ‘Chamber of Commerce” kinda weather day…

Consumer Reports: Deep Discounts in July.

July is packed with sales from the Fourth to Amazon Prime Days (July 16+17) to the start of BTS at the end of the month. Expect big discounts on things like mattresses, large appliances, and summer items like grills…

https://www.consumerreports.org/appliances/best-appliance-sales-a9911714366/

Update: Hurricane Beryl (‘barrel’) charges toward Jamaica as record-breaking Category 5 after leaving Caribbean islands in ruins. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surge to Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands Thursday. https://www.cnn.com/2024/07/02/weather/hurricane-beryl-jamaica-caribbean-forecast/index.html

Done deal. Theme park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair officially completed their $8 billion-dollar merger on Monday. Starting today, the newly formed Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. *Cedar Fair is the parent company of Carowinds. www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/six-flags-knotts-berry-farm-owner-cedar-fair-complete-merger-1235931847/

Reminder: NC DMV fee increase went into effect across the board on (July 1).

The DMV will also begin collecting a 2% processing fee on all transactions that are paid with a credit or debit card. This will include in-person, online and at a self-service kiosk.

*State law requires a fee increase every 4 years due to inflation.

Example: A regular Class C driver’s license will cost $52 instead of $44

High Point has a new police chief. Curtis Cheeks III has been tapped for the top position effective July 1. Former police chief Travis Stroud retired late last year.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/high-point/curtis-cheeks-named-high-point-police-chief-following-retirement-of-travis-stroud/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this week the IDF had almost ended Hamas’ ability to fight as an army, yet he also cautioned that the battle against terrorist pockets could go on for months. CBN News

The Bowman Gray Stadium racing season will take its traditional Fourth of July break this weekend. Racing at the Madhouse will resume July 13. www.journalnow.com

Special thanks to Greg Sullivan (President and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys) for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show this morning.

*Celebrate the Fourth with the Carolina Disco Turkeys

The Disco Turkeys VS the Uwharrie Wampus Cats this Thursday evening (July 4)

At Wake Forest University’s Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem (401 Deacon Blvd)

First pitch at 6:30pm. FREE parking up till 6:30pm. Fireworks after the game!

*Tickets are $10 at the gate.

All kids in youth baseball or softball team jerseys get in FREE.

https://www.discoturkeys.com/news/disco-turkeys-independence-day-fireworks-show-give

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D0060D2D7AE82F3

Who are the Carolina Disco Turkeys? They are a ‘local summer collegiate baseball team’. They use wooden bats. And their players come from large and small colleges. Players on the team this year who play for Wake Forest, Penn State, High Point and UNC Asheville. Check out their schedule here: https://www.discoturkeys.com/