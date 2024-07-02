Carolina Disco Turkeys: Fireworks on the Fourth

Carolina Disco Turkeys 2024

Season 4

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Carolina Disco Turkeys! The Disco Turkeys VS the Uwharrie Wampus Cats this Thursday evening (July 4) at Wake Forest University’s Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem (401 Deacon Blvd). First pitch at 6:30pm. FREE parking up till 6:30pm. Fireworks after the game! *Tickets are $10 at the gate. All kids in youth baseball or softball team jerseys get in FREE.

https://www.discoturkeys.com/news/disco-turkeys-independence-day-fireworks-show-give

Tickets may be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D0060D2D7AE82F3

To avoid ticket fees, fans may purchase at the LJVM box office or at the gate on gameday.

Thanks to Greg Sullivan, President and co-owner of the Carolina Disco Turkeys, for stopping by the WBFJ Morning Show to share more about the Carolina Disco Turkeys!

Who are the Carolina Disco Turkeys?

They are a ‘local summer collegiate baseball team’.

They use wooden bats. And their players come from large and small colleges. Players on the team this year who play for Wake Forest, Penn State, High Point and UNC Asheville.

You may be wondering, what is a ‘disco turkey”

(From their website) “A disco turkey is what we call peacocks in the Triad region of North Carolina.

BTW: A Disco turkey is also the national bird of India.

Where can I catch the Carolina Disco Turkeys this summer? Schedule here: https://www.discoturkeys.com/