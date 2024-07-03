“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ a film about fostering

“Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot’ (Angel studios) coming to theaters on July 4, 2024. It’s a film inspired by a powerful true story! A pastor and his wife ignite a movement of compassion in their East Texas church for 22 families to adopt 77 of the most difficult-to-place kids in the foster system.

Check out the trailer as well local showings of the film https://www.angel.com/movies/sound-of-hope-the-story-of-possum-trot

Locally, there are 200+ children in need, but only 16 foster families. This means our children are being fostered as far away as 100 miles away.

Torrie Smith – Foster Homes Supervisor (Forsyth County) – sharing more with Verne (WBFJ) about fostering in Forsyth.

Fostering is difficult, but what we are here to do as the Department of Social Services is to help you through it. Learn more about becoming a Foster parent and foster training sessions through Forsyth County DSS. 336-703-3706 www.forsyth.cc/hhs/family.aspx

Forsyth County DSS ‘Care Services’ assist children and young adults (birth to 21 years of age) who are in the legal custody of the Forsyth County Department of Social Services.

Services are provided to the children, young adults, and their families to bring about the realization of a permanent plan for each child. Permanent plan options include: reuniting children with the parent/caretaker from whom they were removed, custody/guardianship with an approved relative or caretaker, another planned permanent living arrangement (APPLA), and adoption.

