Wednesday News for July 03, 2024

Update: Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 4 storm, is pounding Jamaica with destructive winds and “life-threatening storm surge”. The storm is one of the strongest to impact Jamaica in more than 15 years. *The storm will skim the Cayman Islands late tonight into Thursday. *A hurricane warning is also now in effect for part of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

www.cnn.com/weather/live-news/hurricane-beryl-category-5-storm-jamaica-07-02-24/index.html

Fee increases for hunting, fishing, trapping as of July 1st.

NC Wildlife Resource Commission posting that fees have increased for outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, trapping and activity licenses, permits, stamps and certifications.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/state/new-north-carolina-laws-starting-july-1/83

Consumer Reports: Deep Discounts in July. July is packed with sales from the Fourth to Amazon Prime Days (July 16+17) to the start of BTS at the end of the month. Expect big discounts on things like mattresses, large appliances, and summer items like grills…

https://www.consumerreports.org/appliances/best-appliance-sales-a9911714366/

Salem Pregnancy: Baby items needed for their “Hope Moms -Baby Bliss Boutique”

Diapers (Size New born as well as Size 5 and 6), baby lotion, Desitin rash cream, baby bottles. Baby utensils like spoons, forks, plates, and bowls.

Simply drop off new baby items at their location (3001 Maplewood Ave) in Winston-Salem. Tell them you heard about it from WBFJ, your family station! www.SPCC Life.org

“Operation Firecracker: Booze It & Lose It” campaign continues thru Sunday, July 7

Law enforcement statewide is encouraging sober driving during the Fourth of July holiday – and beyond.

NOTE: Motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees and other expenses associated with a DWI.

In 2023, more than 500 people were killed in impaired driving-related crashes in NC, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/booze-it-lose-it/Pages/default.aspx

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Friday, July 5, 2024

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road) in Clemmons = 10am – 2pm

The Refuge Church (2nd Ave) in Mayodan = 2pm – 6pm

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Westfield Volunteer Fire Dept in Pilot Mountain = 10am – 2pm

Sunday, July 7, 2024

Canaan UMC in Wallburg = noon – 4:30pm

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Johnson Street in HP = 2:30pm – 7pm

Bales Wesleyan Church in Jamestown = 2pm – 6:30pm

Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge = 2:30 – 7pm

Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown = 1:30pm – 5:30pm

Carl Chavis YMCA in High Point = 3pm -7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The FDA has approved Eli Lilly’s Kisunla (kak- son -lah) for mild or early cases of dementia caused by Alzheimer’s. It’s only the second drug that’s been convincingly shown to delay cognitive decline in patients.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fda-approves-new-alzheimers-treatment-donanemab-eli-lilly/

The Atlantic Coast Conference now stretches to the West Coast?

The ACC added Cal, Stanford and SMU into the fold on Monday. All three institutions will begin conference competition this fall.

https://journalnow.com/sports/acc-officially-welcomes-three-newest-members-to-the-league/article

A rabid fox was found near Old Salem after it attacked two people.

Public health officials advise reaching out to your primary care doctor if you came into contact with a fox between June 20 and June 27. If you believe your animal may have come into contact with a fox, reach out to your veterinarian and Forsyth County Animal Services. To report a potentially rabid animal in Forsyth County, Call 336-703-2480.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/rabid-fox-attacks-two-people-in-forsyth-county/article

Crews in Winston-Salem responded to a crash on Reynolds Park Road that sent one vehicle into a pond Tuesday night! Minor injuries were reported. Fox 8

…the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives:

love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,

gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!

Galatians 5:22-25 NLT