Tuesday News for August 12, 2024

BTS: Kids at the bus stop. Yellow buses are back on the Highway. Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine…

Also, reduce your speed in those school zones!!

BACK-TO-SCHOOL (Tuesday)

Mt Airy City

Wesleyan Christian Academy

Hiring event: School Nurses needed…

GUILFORD COUNTY PUBLIC NURSE HIRING EVENT

TODAY (August 13) from 9am to Noon at Hairston Middle School.

FORSYTH COUNTY PUBLIC NURSE HIRING EVENT

Wednesday (August 14) from 10am to 3:30pm at North Highland Avenue (WS).

*According to the National Association of School Nurses, only 39% of schools employ full-time school nurses, 35% employ a part-time school nurse and over 25% do not employ a nurse at all. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/school-nurse-hiring-events-guilford-forsyth-counties-most-schools-dont-have-a-nurse-nc-law-tried-to-change-that-but-failed-so-far/83-651290b3-4812-4691-b218-fcd070b37693

A sweet sound on the first day…

A ‘string trio’ welcomed students at Marvin Ward Elementary School for their first day of classes Monday morning. The musicians are associated with a program called the Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth, or P.L.A.Y. which is an education outreach program with the Winston-Salem Symphony. They instruct second-graders and third-graders at Ward Elementary during their music classes.

BTW: Starting this year PLAY musicians will also be offering an after-school club for fourth graders who play instruments.

https://www.wfdd.org/story/winston-salem-symphony-musicians-greet-elementary-students-first-day-school

State health officials are still advising against swimming at the coast after Tropical Storm Debby hit the state last week, impacting water quality along our beaches. Heavy rains negatively impact coastal waters — through stormwater runoff that can contain elevated levels of harmful bacteria that drain into coastal surf.

Pro-Tennis in the Triad: The Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday, August 14 through the 24th at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

College Football: The NC State Wolfpack football team has high expectations heading into the 2024 college football season. The preseason AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday afternoon and NC State was among the teams ranked in the poll — coming in at #24.

Stargazing opportunities this week…

*The PEAK of the Perseid meteor shower is happening all this week.

*Jupiter and Mars will be shining bright. The best viewing will be in the eastern sky, toward constellation Taurus, before daybreak over the next fw=ew mornings.

*And there will be a ‘supermoon’ on August 19…

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/science/meteorology-science-space-planets-skygazing/article_