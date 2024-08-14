Wednesday News for August 14, 2024

High temperature on Tuesday, 73 comfortable degrees (PTI).

BACK-TO-SCHOOL (WED)

(Public Schools) Stokes, Yadkin, Elkin City

(Christian Schools) Salem Baptist, St John’s, Winston-Salem Christian, Sheets Memorial, Triad Baptist…

Passing a ‘stopped’ school bus, could cost you more than a $500 fine…

Also, reduce your speed in those school zones!!

Hiring event: School Nurses needed…

FORSYTH COUNTY – NURSE HIRING EVENT

TODAY (August 14) from 10am to 3:30pm at North Highland Avenue (WS).

*According to the National Association of School Nurses, only 39% of schools employ full-time school nurses, 35% employ a part-time school nurse and over 25% do not employ a nurse at all. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/

‘Do Not Drive’ Ford and Mazda issuing that warning to the owners of older Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles (2004 through 2014) as well as some Mazda vehicles (2003 through 2015) because they have dangerous Takata air bag inflators that have not been replaced. NOTE: If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced.

https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/ford-mazda-do-not-drive-warnings-takata-air-bags

Update in the Tropics. Ernesto has strengthened into a hurricane.

As of 11am: The Cat 1 storm, near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, is dumping rain and strong winds that have left hundreds of thousands without power, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ernesto is expected to turn north out into the Atlantic. If you are heading to the beaches, Ernesto will elevated rip current possibilities for our coast by the end of the week and into the weekend. https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/14/weather/ernesto-hurricane-forecast-puerto-rico/index.html

Pumpkin spice overload? According to a new survey, over half (58%) of Americans believe that there are better, unsung heroes during the fall season.

Results revealed that cinnamon (39%), salted caramel (37%) and candy apple (36%) all ranked above pumpkin spice in terms of favorite fall flavors.

https://nypost.com/2024/08/12/lifestyle/pumpkin-spices-reign-may-be-ending-as-adults-look-to-varied-fall-flavors/?utm

AMERICA’S FAVORITE FALL FLAVORS ?????

Cinnamon – 39%

Salted caramel – 37%

Apple/candy apple – 36%

Pumpkin spice – 32%

Maple – 28%

S’mores – 28%

Pecan – 26%

Toasted marshmallow – 24%

Sweet potato – 20%

Cranberry – 19%

*Fall officially begins September 22, just 40 days away.

An early taste of Fall? Krispy Kreme offering their Pumpkin Spice Essentials Collection – featuring 12 Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts glazed to perfection.

Election 2024

83 days till Nov 5th (General Election Day)

Early Voting begins in North Carolina = October 17 – November 2, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Asheville this afternoon for a campaign rally stop.

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2024/08/14/trump-asheville-rally-republican-live-coverage/74787771007/

Vice President Kamala Harris will be at a campaign stop in Raleigh this Friday (Aug 16). https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/politics/north-carolina-politics/kamala-harris-raleigh-north-carolina-visit-2024-election-campaign/275-dff0f863-329b-4c9e-a118-195b1363ad1c

*NOW is great time to check your voting status.

Have you moved? Changed your address? Changed your name?

Do you know your specific voting location (precinct) on November 5th?

Check to see if you are even registered to vote. Links available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Need to register or update your registration? See How to Register or Updating Registration.

Check your registration: Voters can check to make sure their registration information is accurate and up to date using the Voter Search tool. There, you can also find your polling place, absentee ballot information, and more.

Tasty deal. Mars, whose brands include M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova (the makers of Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts) in a deal worth nearly $30 billion dollars. https://myfox8.com/news/money-matters/mars-maker-of-mms-snickers-buys-cheez-it-pop-tart-pringles-owner-for-35-9b/

The Winston-Salem Open begins this Saturday, August 14 through the 24th at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

Stargazing opportunities this week…

*The PEAK of the Perseid meteor shower is happening all this week.

*Jupiter and Mars will be shining bright. The best viewing will be in the eastern sky, toward constellation Taurus, before daybreak over the next fw=ew mornings.

*And there will be a ‘supermoon’ on August 19…

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/science/meteorology-science-space-planets-skygazing/article_