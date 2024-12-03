Tuesday News for December 03, 2024

22 days till Christmas day

Most school systems altering their schedules today due to winter weather.

CLOSED: Winston-Salem/Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Lexington City…

*Stokes County Schools – 3-hour delay

*All Forsyth Tech campuses – operating remotely

*Vintage Bible College opening at 11am

Bundle up! Unseasonably cold air will continue through Wednesday, with temperatures as much as 10 to 20 degrees below average. A little warmer for Thursday.

Then, unseasonably cold conditions will return Friday into Saturday.

*Remember to dress in layers when venturing outdoors.

*Check on those outdoor pets and animals. Source: The National Weather Service

Traffic Alert

Black ice mainly on bridges and overpasses causing numerous accidents and delays early this morning. Use caution– especially in shaded areas – for patchy slick spots.

According to Meteorologist Christian Morgan with News 2…

Our ‘NO SNOW’ streak is over!

It’s not much, but it’s enough to break the streak of 1,038 days with no snow.

Our last measurable snowfall in the Triad was around 2 inches on January 29, 2022.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center = 12:30pm – 4:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Ice scraper alert…

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

(TONIGHT) Moravian Star Lighting ceremony at ‘Baptist Hospital’ at 5:45pm.

Location: On top of the Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem. Open to the public. Hosted by Atrium Health – Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Today is ‘Giving Tuesday’

The season of supporting organizations and non-profits that mean something to you.

Thank you for praying for the radio ministry of WBFJ.

You can financially support WBFJ by clicking wbfj.fm…and Thank you!!

“Each one must give as he has decided in his heart,

not reluctantly or under compulsion,

for God loves a cheerful giver.” -2 Corinthians 9:7

Holiday offerings from for KING +COUNTRY…

The Smallbone brothers will be part of the 15th annual “CMA Country Christmas,” TONIGHT (Dec 3) 8pm on ABC-TV.

And you can catch for King + Country’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ in theaters

(limited run) on December 5-9.

At the Box Office

Disney’s “Moana 2” sailing to #1 in its opening weekend, landing a new Thanksgiving box office record with $225 million over the five-day holiday.

‘Wicked’ #2

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ #5

‘Bonhoeffer’ #6

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2024W48/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

https://variety.com/2024/film/box-office/moana-2-box-office-thanksgiving-wicked-massive-second-weekend-1236231692/

A special (75-minute) edition of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will air on NBC the first Friday in December (DEC 6) at 8pm. Celebrating 60 years…

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons 6pm–11pm nightly thru Jan 1.

INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas