Wednesday News for December 04, 2024

Wednesday News for December 04, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 4, 2024

Three weeks until Christmas day

 

Today is national Cookie Day.  What’s your favorite?  Join the conversation…

 

High Wind Warning for the Northern mountains

Damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph. *National Weather Service

 

Most schools on a 2-HOUR DELAY this morning.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as well as Davidson, Davie, Lexington City, Thomasville City, Yadkin, Randolph, Guilford, Asheboro City Schools.

Christian schools: Salem Baptist, St John’s Lutheran School, Woodland Baptist, Gospel Light Christian, Hayworth Christian, Sheets Memorial Christian.

Davidson-Davie Community College, All Locations opening at 11am

 

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 1-7)

Wednesday’s focus: Driving in winter weather

https://www.weather.gov/rah/winterprep

 

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

 

Deep Discounts in December (Clark Howard)

Tools, plastic totes, gift sets as well as makeup & fragrances.

*December is typically a month when you can save big on tires.

*Clothing and shoes tend to be marked down for closeout right after Christmas.

*December is one of two months (the other being June) when Bath & Body Works hosts their semi-annual sale. You can score deals up to 75% off during December.   https://clark.com/save-money/december-deals/

 

What happens to all of the ‘lost’ luggage items?

Millions of clothing items, pieces of jewelry, electronics and other abandoned belongings end up each year at the Unclaimed Baggage Store – a 50,000 square-foot discount store – in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Airlines typically spend three to four months trying to reunite lost suitcases with their owners. If they can’t, they sell the bags to Unclaimed Baggage, which separates items into batches to be sold, thrown away or donated to charity.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/30/travel/unclaimed-baggage-store-alabama-cec/index.html? 5

 

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel

213 West Mountain Street in Kernersville  = 10 AM – 2 PM

Fellowship Presbyterian Church (New Garden Rd) Greensboro = noon – 4:30pm

Lutheran Church of Our Father (Groometown Rd) Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS 

 

Josh Kurtz posted: The windshield is larger than the rear view mirror…for a reason.

Wisdom from Oswald Chambers…

 “Beware of spending too much time looking back at what you once were

when God wants you to become something you have never been.”

 

 

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Ice scraper alert…

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old.

www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

 

 

For KING +COUNTRY on the BIG SCREEN…

And you can catch for King + Country’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ in theaters

(limited run) this Thursday through Monday (DEC 5-9).

 

A special (75-minute) edition of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will air on NBC this Friday evening (DEC 6) at 8pm. Celebrating 60 years…

 

 

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons 6pm–11pm nightly thru Jan 1.

INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

 

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com   https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

 

 

 

Other news…

The U.S. Court of Appeals will decide the fate of social media giant Tik Tok, which could face a nationwide ban in January due to security concerns about the Communist Chinese parent company.

 

South Korea’s opposition parties filed a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after he declared martial law on Tuesday. The parliament unanimously rejected his declaration.

 

