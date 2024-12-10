Tuesday News for December 10, 2024

REMINDER: If your windshield wipers are on- make sure your lights are ON. It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

First Baptist Church of Stanleyville on Ziglar Road = 2pm – 6pm

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Internal Medicine) on Westchester (HP) = 10-2:30pm

Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum = now till 7pm

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Piedmont Triad Airport (Ted Johnson Parkway) in Greensboro = 9am – 1pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm -5:30pm

Mt. Carmel Friends Church in East Bend = 1pm – 5:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Lexington City Schools has scheduled December 20th as a ‘make-up day’ for students (due to that inclement weather day on December 3rd). North Carolina schools must have at least 185 days or 1,025 hours of instruction per year. A full school day = 5.5 hours of instructional time.https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/lexington-city-schools-offers-make-up-day

Taylor, from the band CAIN, posting that her little boy has arrived – at home?! Baby Steele was actually born in October, a month earlier than planned. There were challenges of being a preemie baby with low oxygen and low birthweight. But, Baby Steele is healthy and finally at home. www.20thecountdown.com/news/cain-taylor-baby-boy/

The town of Chimney Rock will soon open for business, after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina back in September. ‘Christmas in Chimney Rock’ will run this Saturday (Dec 14) from 10am – 4pm along Main Street.

CityServe is encouraging guests to “adopt a business”. Every dollar donated will go directly to small businesses in Chimney Rock. https://cityserve.us/chimneyrock/

Possible merger? Mondelez (MON-duh-LEES), the maker of Oreo and Cadbury, is reportedly exploring an offer to buy rival Hershey Company to potentially create one of the world’s largest candy companies. The report sent Hershey’s stock surging on

Monday. Mondelez also owns Chips Ahoy, Ritz Crackers, Wheat Thins and Sour Patch Kids. Hershey owns KitKats, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher and SkinnyPop Popcorn, in addition to its namesake chocolate. https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/09/food/hershey-mondelez/index.html?utm

Amber Lynn, one of the most successful and popular drivers over the last several seasons at Bowman Gray Stadium, has retired for health reasons. The 25 year old, who is the most successful women’s driver in track history, made the announcement on social media over the weekend. Lynn has a cyst on her brain that may require surgery. And was told by doctors that trauma to her brain could be fatal if the cyst burst.

https://journalnow.com/sports/popular-bowman-gray-stadium-driver-amber-lynn-is-retiring-from-racing/article

College Soccer: Lady Tarheels winning their 23rd National championship last night.

Dowell Loggains, the new head football coach at Appalachian State, was formally introduced to App Nation during a press conference on Monday.

Loggains, 44, succeeds Shawn Clark, who was ‘let go’ last Monday after the Mountaineers finished the year 5-6, the team’s first losing season since 2013. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/dowell-loggains-appalachian-state-football-coach/

College football: North Carolina teams heading to a bowl game include Duke, State and Carolina.

North Carolina vs UConn = Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Boston, Mass (Dec 28).

N.C. State vs East Carolina = Go Bowling Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md (Dec 28)

Duke vs Ole Miss = TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla (Jan 2).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/football/nc-bowl-games/83

Update: The suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has been arrested and charged with murder. Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from Maryland, was apprehended by police on Monday after he was spotted eating at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles from the New York hotel where the shooting occurred last week. He is expected to be extradited to New York eventually. https://cbn.com/news/us/suspect-unitedhealthcare-ceo-killing-charged-murder-new-york

The Biden administration is racing to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal to halt the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. Separately, the administration has vowed to support Syria’s neighbors during the transition from the Assad regime and to protect US personnel in their continued mission against ISIS. CNN