Friday News for December 06, 2024

Loose change adds up! An average of $113 (dollars) in loose coins are just lying around in drawers, between couch cushions, even under your car seat (right!?), that’s according to mybanktracker.com.

Thank you for listening + praying for the radio ministry of WBFJ.

You can make your year-end gift in support of WBFJ online at wbfj.fm and Thank you!

A childhood favorite. NBC will air a special (75-minute) edition of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer TONIGHT at 8pm.

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

Fast Food = First impressions?

DatingNews.com surveyed 3,000 American men where they would dine on a ‘first date’ (fast food restaurants only) and the top honor belongs to none other than Chick-Fil-A.

Other fast food restaurants mentioned include Dairy Queen, Sonic Drive-In and Pizza Hut.

https://www.delish.com/food-news/a63071593/first-dates-chick-fil-a/

High School Football: State play-offs continue (TONIGHT)

East Forsyth at Weddington (in Matthews, NC) in a battle of the unbeatens!

Mt Airy hosting Corvian Community

Dudley hosting West Charlotte

Grimsley hosting Hough

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/football/nchsaa-football-playoff-scores-third-round-nov-29/article

Do you have a freelance job or a side hustle where you get paid through an app like Venmo or PayPal? The IRS is shaking up rules for third-party payment platforms.

These platforms will issue you a 1099 form for the 2024 tax year – if you earn more than $5,000. For 2025, the threshold drops to $2,500.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/irs-tax-rules-payment-apps-2024/63096218?

Winter Weather Preparedness Week in North Carolina (Dec 1-7)

https://www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2024

Today’s focus: Becoming a weather observer

The National Weather Service has over 2,000 trained weather spotters.

More are needed. INFO on the News Blog https://www.weather.gov/rnk/skywarn

High Point Heroes Club is a gathering of veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad which meets the first Friday of each month.

TONIGHT (Dec 6) High Point Heroes Club will be meeting at Deep River Recreation Center on Skeet Club Rd in High Point starting at 6pm.

Enjoy a hot chocolate/coffee bar and snacks while the group plans for next year’s events. All area veterans are encouraged to attend.

*Get a free 2024 Heroes Club commemorative pin while they last.

Call Timpani Troxler at 336 – 883 – 3483 to RSVP. Details on the News Blog…

Celebrating the season of Advent.

This Sunday (Dec 8) we light the second candle of Advent (Love)

*Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during the Advent season and beyond.

*The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the arrival (birth) of Jesus and anticipating the eventual ‘second coming’ of Christ for his church.

https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/the-beautiful-meaning-and-purpose-of-advent.html

Furniture sale to benefit teacher supply store.

High Point-based ANDMORE is hosting its Home Furnishings Sample Sale to raise money for a satellite Teacher Supply Warehouse in High Point.

The sale happening TODAY and Saturday (Dec 6+7) from 10am till 6pm at 120 W. Commerce Avenue in High Point. Credit and debit cards ONLY.

*The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers free classroom supplies to teachers in Guilford County.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/furniture-sale-school-supplies-high-point

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard

You can catch For King + Country’s ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ in theaters

LOCALLY (for a limited run) through this Monday (December 5 – 9).

At the Box Office. Disney’s “Moana 2” still #1. ‘Wicked’ #2…

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ #5 …‘Bonhoeffer’ #6

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

American Red Cross: Local blood drive for Friday, December 6, 2024

West Stokes High School in King = 8am – 1pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Enrollment in North Carolina’s new Medicaid coverage for low-income adults has nearly reached the state’s goal of 600,000 – in half of the time initially projected.

Governor Cooper making the announcement on Wednesday while celebrating the one-year anniversary of Medicaid expansion in the state.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/after-1-year-medicaid-expansion-north-carolina-nears-116461795

Former patriots coach Bill Belichick has interviewed for the head-coaching position at UNC- Chapel Hill, according to multiple reports.

A magnitude 7.0 quake rattled northern California residents on Thursday.

It was the largest California earthquake in five years.

Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park in Clemmons 6pm–11pm nightly thru Jan 1.

INFO: https://www.forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/

Discount nights for families $10 cash and $13 credit card are Nov 18-19 and Nov 25-26.

Hear the bells. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues through December 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

The ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon appears to be holding, but the people of northern Israel are reluctant to return to their homes until they believe it’s safe. Here’s what you need to know.

After sharp criticism from anesthesiologists, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is halting its plan to limit the amount of time it would cover anesthesia used in surgeries and procedures. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance representing Connecticut, New York and Missouri had previously said that, starting in February, it would deny any claims for anesthesia services that exceeded specific ‘set’ time limits – part of an effort to make health care more affordable?

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Winston-Salem.

Police were notified for a shooting just after 8pm Thursday night at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Trade Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is currently considered stable. If you have any info contact authorities. https://myfox8.com/news/