Wednesday News for February 14, 2024

Happy Valentine’s Day 2024.

Today is also Ash Wednesday, the start of Lent – the 40-day period (not including Sundays) leading up to Easter. Lent is traditionally a time of fasting or sacrifice, not just to give something up, rather to bring you into a closer relationship with Christ.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives

TODAY (FEB 14)

Randolph Senior Adults Association in Asheboro = 10am – 3pm

Warren Community Center in Lewisville = 1pm – 5pm

Greensboro Elks Lodge in Greensboro = 2pm – 7pm

Thursday (Feb 15)

Jerry Long YMCA (Peace Haven Road, Clemmons) = 10:30am – 3pm

Bermuda Run Country Club = 10am – 2pm

Memorial UMC on Randolph Street in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Triad Church on Sunshine Way in Greensboro = 2pm – 6:30pm

Guilford College UMC in Greensboro = 1:30pm -6pm

*Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

I can buy myself flowers…

15% of women surveyed admit they will send themselves flowers on February 14th.

Close to 70% of men buy flowers for someone special today.

20% of pet owners will give their pets a Valentine’s gift.

https://www.gourmetgiftbaskets.com/Blog/post/crazy-valentines-day-facts.aspx

According to numerous nutritionists and health experts, and a myriad of studies, chocolate can actually do a lot for your body’s health. That’s because cacao (kəˈkāō) —the plant from which chocolate derives—can provide a significant amount of health benefits. This means the darker the chocolate the better—because there’s more of the natural cacao in that bar. https://www.eatthis.com/what-happens-body-eat-chocolate/

Survey: Are you losing the battle over the TV remote control, out of love?

The ‘average American in a relationship’ will spend several hundred hours a year watching something on TV – they don’t particularly like – out of love for their partner. Two in three (65%) think their willingness to sit through a show or movie, they despise, is a sign of true love. Source: One poll survey www.studyfinds.org/americans-watch-tv-they-hate-avoid-argument/

For those experiencing heartbreak, ‘today’ can be an incredibly stressful time. Heartbreak can trigger a condition coined ‘broken heart syndrome,’ prompting a rise in searches of more than 5,000% during the past 30 days, according to recent Google search data. According to Mayo Clinic, broken heart syndrome is a heart condition that’s often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions.

https://myfox8.com/news/broken-heart-syndrome-is-real-heres-how-it-can-affect-you/

“What is LOVE?” #1 searched question about ‘love’ on Google

1 John 4:10 says…“This is love: not that we loved God,

but that He (God) loved us and sent his Son

as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.”

Season 4 of The Chosen…still TOP 5 at the Box Office this past weekend.

All eight episodes of The Chosen: Season 4 will be released in theaters throughout the month of February…

Episodes 1 through 3 in theaters through TODAY (Feb 14).

Episodes 4 through 6 will begin this Thursday, February 15.

Episodes 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29. TIX at https://www.thechosenriseup.com/

*Ways to watch the previous three Seasons of the Chosen for FREE on the NEWS BLOG.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/chosen-celebrates-season-4-theatrical-premiere-stock-kleenex?

A strong and fast-moving winter storm dumped several inches of snow across the Northeast on Tuesday, marking the snowiest day in New York City in two years. More than 3 inches blanketed New York’s Central Park. At least 15 inches of snow being reported in parts of Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. CNN

“More consistency” The executive producer of “Jeopardy!” recently spoke out after “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik was ‘eliminated’ as one of the game show hosts. Back in December, Bialik confirmed in an Instagram post that she would no longer be the host of “Jeopardy!” alongside Ken Jennings.

https://myfox8.com/news/jeopardy-exec-reveals-why-mayim-bialik-was-let-go-as-game-show-host-report/

A King man faces multiple charges (including DWI) after a string of crashes in Winston-Salem on Saturday after Winston-Salem Police responded to a crash in the 7th Street and Broad Street area. www.journal.com

The water is back on for residents living at Four Seasons Villas in Greensboro.

Residents at the apartment complex stated that they’ve been without water for around 3-weeks. https://myfox8.com/v/watch-greensboro/water-restored-at-greensboro-apartment-complex-after-residents-go-weeks-without/

Election 2024. Early voting begins TOMORROW (Feb 15)

Are you registered to vote? Do you have a current ID?

Early voting for the upcoming March 5th Primary Election in North Carolina begins Thursday (Feb 15). Absentee ballots now available.

View your sample Primary ballot (party specific), learn more about the voter ID requirement and registration info on the News Blog. www.ncsbe.gov/

College Hoops: Men’s basketball

The #7-ranked Tar Heels falling to Syracuse (86-79) last night, uffering their second straight loss on the road.

Tonight (WED, FEB 14)

HPU at home tonight. / UNCG on the road at the Citadel

Thursday

App State hosting Marshall (6:30pm)