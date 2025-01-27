Be KIND to one another…

“Kindness” has been chosen as Oxford Children’s ‘Word of the Year’ for 2024.

More than 6,000 students between age six and 14 were asked to select the word they think best summed up 2024 as part of research conducted by the Oxford University Press.

According to teachers, the choice of ‘kindness’ was selected by more than half of the kids surveyed (61%), reflecting a growing awareness among young people of the impact of mental health, and just being kind to one another!

