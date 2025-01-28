Tuesday News for January 28, 2025

Milder temperatures for your final week of January.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.” Proverbs 31:8

Today is…

Blueberry Pancake day

Plan for your ‘Vacation’ day

National KAZOO day

Today is national Lego Day.

Winston-Salem will host the city’s first LEGO convention in April!

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Winston-Salem Brick Convention. On April 5 and 6, LEGO fans will have the opportunity to see impressive LEGO sculptures created by skilled builders, plus purchase LEGO sets from several vendors. This is a TICKETED event (a portion of the proceeds will go to “Creations For Charity,” a non-profit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids.

A new charter school – Anderson Academy – is scheduled to open in August (8/11) on the campus of Crossnore Communities for Children on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Anderson Academy will offer grades K-4 at the beginning.

Rayshawn Meekins, most recently an assistant principal at Cook Elementary School, will be the principal. https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/crossnore-charter-anderson/article

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is expected to bring in thousands of race fans to Winston-Salem this weekend. And parking will be a challenge.

*On Monday, City Lights Ministry, located right next to Bowman Gray Stadium, was notified by NASCAR officials that the street they are on (Williamson Street) will be shut down for race weekend. Melanie Bell, executive director of City Lights Ministry, was hoping to use their large backyard and side lot to safely park as many as 200 cars – in exchange for donations – something they have done for the past eight years during events at Bowman Gray. https://myfox8.com/news/

Expect to pay ‘more’ for eggs into 2025 – due to the ongoing avian flu outbreak and inflation. Egg prices are estimated to increase 20% this year, compared to about 2.2% for food prices in general, according to the Department of Agriculture.

College Hoops: Wake Forest travelling to Louisville tonight. Tip off at 7pm.

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Centenary UMC, in downtown Winston-Salem = 12:30pm – 5pm

Stokesdale UMC in Stokesdale = 2pm – 7pm

Jamestown United Methodist on East Main Street = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

US home sales in 2024 ‘fell to the lowest level since 1995’?

According the National Association of Realtors, sales of existing homes in the US fell last year to the lowest level in almost three decades, as sky-high home prices and elevated mortgage rates put the squeeze on home buyers.

The Gulf by any other name? Google issuing a statement on Monday that it will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” in Google Maps once there is an ‘update’ in the U.S. Geographic Names System.

*Google Maps will also change the name of Denali in Alaska back to “Mount McKinley.” The Obama administration decided to formally name Mount McKinley – ‘Denali’ – the more ‘indigenous name’ that locals once used. – back in 2015.

More Americans are returning back to the office (rather than working from home), but they are taking podcasts and streaming media with them.

A new survey finds that mobile phone usage during the workday has become even more ingrained in daily habits, with the typical worker spending 186 minutes — or more than three hours per day — ‘utilizing their phone’ while at work.

How do you listen to WBFJ at work???

Reminder: Temporary restrictions remain in place at area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Prayer warriors needed…

There are opportunities for Pastors (and ministry leaders based in Forsyth county) that would like to give an invocation at the Forsyth County Commissioners meetings.

*Commissioner meetings are Thursday afternoons at the downtown government center located at 201 North Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.

