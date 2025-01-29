Wednesday News for January 29, 2025

Above normal temperatures for the final days of January. Average HIGH temp for today is 50 degrees.

Increased Fire Danger across central NC including the Triad today

Reason: The combination of dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds.

Foodie Update: Local restaurants ‘closing’…

–Sweet Potatoes in downtown Winston-Salem is closing at the end of

business this Saturday (February 1).

–Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point is closing its doors for good on February 8… after 75 years in the community. www.wfmynews2.com/

Everyone deserves to be counted.

Starting tonight (Jan 29) through February 4th, organizations and street outreach teams across the Triad will be connecting with individuals experiencing homelessness to help them get counted and provide them with a resource bag.

BTW: Winston-Salem saw a 58% increase in the number of people living on the streets in 2024.

The Point-in-Time (PIT) Count is a counting of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January.

*Volunteer opportunities in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Lexington on the News Blog

(Reminder) Temporary restrictions remain in place at area hospitals, due to a sustained increase in respiratory viruses in our communities.

Steps to limit the spread of respiratory viruses…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently, Also, stay home when sick.

Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

Looks like good weather for NASCAR’s ‘Cook Out’ Clash scheduled for this weekend at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

Traffic Alert

Residents and motorists should expect heavy traffic and a high number of pedestrians in the area of Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday and Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to buy parking passes ahead of time because there will be no drive-up and park options near the stadium this weekend.

Temporary road closures will be in place from 8am – 11:30pm on Saturday and from Noon to 11:30pm this Sunday. Additional information at www.nascarclash.com

Saturday’s Modified Classic will be held at 1:45 p.m. with qualifying earlier.

On Sunday, last-chance qualifying will be at 6pm for The Clash, with the race scheduled to start at 8pm, broadcasted LIVE on Fox. https://journalnow.com/sports/

Prayer warriors needed…

There are opportunities for Pastors (and ministry leaders based in Forsyth county) that would like to give an invocation at the Forsyth County Commissioners meetings.

*Commissioner meetings are Thursday afternoons at the downtown government center located at 201 North Chestnut Street in Winston-Salem.

Check out specific dates and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Communities

Check out the list on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

Speak up for the rights of all those who are poor.” Proverbs 31:8

College Hoops

Wake Forest falling to Louisville (72-59) last night.

The Deacs hosting Pitt this Saturday at the Joel. Tip off at noon.

The legal team of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools recently sent out guidance to principals on how to proceed if immigration officials come to schools.

The guidance is considered legal advice, which is protected under state law.

Amanda Lehmert, a school district spokeswoman, said any law enforcement officer, including those from ICE, needs to have a warrant to speak with a student.

BTW: The school district does not collect the immigration status of its students, so it has no way of knowing the number of students who could be impacted by Trump’s new ruling.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/ice-immigration-trump-mcmanus-wsfcs/article_

Flying at the speed of sound (Mojave, California)

Boom Supersonic achieved its goal of breaking the sound barrier on Tuesday on its first attempt with the XB-1 prototype of its Overture aircraft — and then repeated the feat two more times. The XB-1 accelerated to Mach 1.12, or 750 mph, at an altitude of 35,200 feet.

*Local Boom: Boom Supersonic has built a $500 million dollar “superfactory” manufacturing plant at PTI Airport in Greensboro where it will make the Overture supersonic airliner.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/development/boom-succeeds-with-first-attempts-at-breaking-sound-barrier/