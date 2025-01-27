Monday News for January 27, 2025

Warmer temperatures for your final week of January!!

The IRS begins processing 2024 tax returns TODAY (Jan 27) *Reminder: April 15, 2025 is the official tax deadline for most Americans to file their taxes. www.irs.gov

Costco will be swapping out Pepsi at its soda fountains for Coca-Cola products at its food courts. Don’t worry, the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo is still safe.

The soft drink switchover is expected to happen later this summer.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/costco-swapping-out-pepsi-products-at-food-court

The Robertson family is coming back to cable.

“Duck Dynasty: The Revival” will air on A&E this summer. The original show —the “most-watched nonfiction series in cable history” — ran for 11 seasons on A&E.

https://cbn.com/news/entertainment/duck-dynasty-and-robertson-family-are-coming-back-ae-heres-what-we-know

RECALL: Kia America is recalling more than 80,000 vehicles due to improper wiring that can prevent airbags from deploying in an emergency. The recall includes ‘newer’ EV and Hybrid vehicles (2023-2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid vehicles. Owners will be notified by letters mailed in March. https://www.cnn.com/2025/01/26/business/kia-recall-air-bag/in

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, January 27, 2025

High Point Rockers, Lindsay Street in High Point = Noon – 4:30pm

Pilot Mountain First UMC = Noon – 4:30pm

New Vision Fellowship in Madison = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

The North Carolina Zoo is closed to the public this week for scheduled maintenance and staff training. (January 27-31) https://www.nczoo.org/

Superbowl 59: The Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb 9.

‘Rally Up Winston Salem’ is hosting an information meeting TONIGHT at 6:30pm at Minnie Lee Davis Recreation Center on East 14th Street in Winston Salem.

The purpose of the meeting is to ‘unify the community to help combat street violence’.

Again, all are welcome to attend to learn more! https://www.facebook.com/events/918689937061173/

Praise: Surge in Church Attendance throughout LA County.

Pastor Drew Sams of Bel Air Church shares that he has ‘seen a surge in church attendance since the wildfires began, calling it a “revival through disaster.”

Pastor Steve Wilburn of Core Church L.A is seeing the same thing. Pastor Steve calls these wildfires “the great leveler,” testing families of all backgrounds and statuses. Pray for churches and organizations on the ground helping those in need in LA county. Source: CBN’s Operation Blessing.

https://cbn.com/news/us/surge-church-attendance-reported-around-la-operation-blessing-creates-citywide-support-hub

Today is International Holocaust Memorial Day marking 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz. Nazis murdered more than 1 million people at the camp over five years from 1940 to 1945, part of the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust.

“Kindness” is Oxford Children’s ‘Word of the Year’ for 2024.

More than 6,000 students between age six and 14 were asked to select the word they think best summed up 2024 as part of research conducted by the Oxford University Press.

According to teachers, the choice of ‘kindness’ was selected by more than half of the kids surveyed (61%), reflecting a growing awareness among young people of the impact of mental health, and just being kind to one another!

https://www.positive.news/society/kindness-is-named-oxford-childrens-word-of-the-year-for-2024/?