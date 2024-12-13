Friday News for December 13, 2024

One week until the official start of Winter (Saturday, Dec 21)

‘12’ sleeps till Christmas day

Less than 100 days until Spring (March 20, 2025)

Today is Friday the 13th. Just another day, right?

Survey: 25% of Americans consider themselves superstitious.

For Christians, it’s great day to share the Good News of Jesus!

From the gospelherald.com…

“Many people live in fear (like Friday the 13th), but fear is not a posture that Christians are called to adopt. 2 Timothy 1:7 reminds us, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” Fear is a tool of the enemy, one that can distract us from the truth of God’s care and control over our lives. By putting our trust in God, we are freed from the anxiety that superstition brings. We know that our future is not determined by numbers, days, or omens, but by a loving God who holds the universe in His hands.”

-As Christians, let’s celebrate Jesus today…not superstition.

RECALL: Stanley is recalling approximately 2.6 million of its switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs sold in the US. The Reason: the mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard. Contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, www.stanley1913.com

Novant Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. have signed a three-year in-network contract extension – ensuring that Novant providers and patients remain ‘in-network’ with the state’s largest healthcare insurers. https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/health-care/

Look Up” The Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak tonight and Saturday night!

High School Football: State Playoffs

Grimsley hosting Weddington tonight in the 4A West regional championship game. The Whirley’s OB Faizon Brandon was named Gatorade North Carolina Football Player of the Year last week. www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/high-school/article296765174.html#storylink=cpy

High School Hoops: (Reminder)The basketball games between R.J. Reynolds and Parkland High Schools ‘rescheduled’ for this Saturday afternoon.

Varsity girls will play at 2pm. Varsity boys play at 3:30 p.m.

Good News: “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to stream – for free – on Apple TV+ this weekend (Dec 14 + 15). Ways to watch…

Go to tv.apple.comor download the Apple TV app

2. Search for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and hit play to stream for free this weekend. If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can watch anytime.

RING THOSE BELLS. Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues thru DEC 24.

To ring those bells (locally) go to Register to Ring.com https://www.registertoring.com/

Support the Angel Tree program https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/christmas

Christmas for the City

Saturday, December 21st, from 1 PM to 6 PM

…at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

FREE for the entire family! www.christmasforthecity.com

Live Music

Free Refreshments to keep you fueled and merry

Interactive Activities that will delight the whole family

Bring your family and friends, and let’s celebrate the season together!

American Red Cross: Local blood drives Friday, December 13, 2024

Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem = NOW till 4pm

Kaplan Early Learning Company in Clemmons = 9am – 1:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

AAA: Winter Weather Prep. Today is a great day to check a few things…

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

The deadline to apply for 2025 healthcare coverage is this Sunday, December 15th. Go to HealthCare.gov to make sure you’re covered starting January 1st…

OR reach out to a Health Insurance professional with questions.

Tis the season for a surge in getting sick? Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist, stressing that there will likely be a surge in Flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases over the next several weeks.

Simple things that help us all stay healthy…

#1 = Wash your hands frequently.

*If you do feel sick, stay home if possible. Avoid large crowds or wear a mask to prevent spreading any illness.

*And consult your healthcare professional about vaccinations.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/local-disease-expert-winter-illness-season/63175068

At the Box Office (as of Tuesday)

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, ‘Bonhoeffer’ and ‘For King + Country’s ‘Drummer Boy Christmas Concert film’’ all in the TOP 10 across the nation! https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Extended for an extra week…

You can catch For King + Country’s ‘Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ film

in theaters LOCALLY thru next Thursday (Dec 19).

Have you been out of work due to the effects of Hurricane Helene?

Update: Individuals in the 12 newly approved disaster-declared counties – including Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes – who are unable to continue working as a direct result of Hurricane Helene must file an application for benefits by January 7, 2025.

*Workers in 39 impacted counties may qualify for ‘up to 14 weeks of federal benefits’.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Applications for benefits can be filed at www.des.nc.gov/dua, or call 919-629-3857 (8am -5pm weekdays)

Reminder: Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance thru January 7, 2025.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

The town of Chimney Rock is back open for business, at least for one day?

‘Christmas in Chimney Rock’ is happening this Saturday (Dec 14) from 10am – 4pm along Main Street. Officials stress to park at Lake Lure and shuttle into the town.

This to jump start business after Hurricane Helene devastated mountain towns and communities like Chimney Rock in western North Carolina back in September.

*Note: You can actually “adopt a business” in Chimney Rock. Every dollar donated will go directly to small businesses in Chimney Rock. Link: https://cityserve.us/chimneyrock/