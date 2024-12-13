WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Friday the 13th < Faith over Fear

Friday the 13th < Faith over Fear

wbfj-verne
December 13, 2024

Today is Friday the 13thJust another day, right?

Survey: 25% of Americans consider themselves superstitious.

For Christians, it’s great day to share the Good News of Jesus!

From the gospelherald.com…

“Many people live in fear (like Friday the 13th), but fear is not a posture that Christians are called to adopt.   2 Timothy 1:7 reminds us, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” Fear is a tool of the enemy, one that can distract us from the truth of God’s care and control over our lives. By putting our trust in God, we are freed from the anxiety that superstition brings. We know that our future is not determined by numbers, days, or omens, but by a loving God who holds the universe in His hands.”

As Christians, let’s celebrate Jesus today…not superstition.

 

Read more:  www.gospelherald.com/articles/72061/20240913/christian-perspective-friday-13th-superstition-vs-sovereignty.htm

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for December 13, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 13, 2024

Christmas Celebrations!!

wbfj-kurt
December 12, 2024

FEMA Assistance Deadline Extended to January 7, 2025

wbfj-verne
December 12, 2024

Thursday News for December 12, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 12, 2024

SUN@5 for December 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
December 11, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
December 11, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.