Friday the 13th < Faith over Fear

Today is Friday the 13th. Just another day, right?

Survey: 25% of Americans consider themselves superstitious.

For Christians, it’s great day to share the Good News of Jesus!

From the gospelherald.com…

“Many people live in fear (like Friday the 13th), but fear is not a posture that Christians are called to adopt. 2 Timothy 1:7 reminds us, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” Fear is a tool of the enemy, one that can distract us from the truth of God’s care and control over our lives. By putting our trust in God, we are freed from the anxiety that superstition brings. We know that our future is not determined by numbers, days, or omens, but by a loving God who holds the universe in His hands.”

As Christians, let’s celebrate Jesus today…not superstition.

