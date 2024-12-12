Thursday News for December 12, 2024

‘13’ sleeps till Christmas day

9 days till Winter (or Winter Solstice) which is Saturday, Dec 21.

Less than 100 days until Spring (March 20, 2025)

At the Box Office (as of Tuesday)

‘Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, ‘Bonhoeffer’ and ‘For King + Country’s ‘Drummer Boy Christmas Concert film’’ all in the TOP 10 across the nation! https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out MOVIE REVIEWS from Focus on the Family at /www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews

Extended for an extra week…

You can catch For King + Country’s ‘Drummer Boy Christmas Concert’ film

in theaters LOCALLY thru next Thursday (Dec 19).

The annual lighting of the State Christmas Tree is this evening in Raleigh.

BTW: The state Christmas tree is a real, North Carolina-grown Fraser fir standing 26 feet tall. The lit tree will be visible the length of Fayetteville Street. -Press Release

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, December 12, 2024

Reynolda Church in Winston-Salem = 10am 4pm

Poplar Springs Christian Church in King = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Piedmont Federal in Clemmons = 1:30pm 6pm

Finch YMCA in Thomasville = 1:30pm – 6pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

White Flag warming centers have been activated in Greensboro.

*Greensboro Urban Ministry, on W. Gate City Blvd., will offer overnight shelter for men and women from 8pm – 8am.

*For families, Glenwood Recreation Center on Coliseum Blvd., will provide shelter for adults with children from 8pm to 6:30am.

The city of Greensboro activates its White Flag initiative when temperatures—actual or “feels like”—are expected to drop to 32 degrees or below for at least two hours.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-white-flag-warming-centers-december-2024/

Bill Belichick will be the new head football coach at UNC Chapel Hill.

The long-time NFL coach and the University have agreed to a five-year deal.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/football/bill-belichick-north-carolina-football-coach/article

Safety Tip: With bitter cold temperatures, many of us are using small space heaters.

If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. Multi-plug power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat – causing a fire hazard.

It’s Poinsettia day…

Indigenous to Mexico and Central America, the poinsettia was first described by Europeans in the early 1800’s.

There are over 100 other varieties of poinsettias that come in varying size, colors, and patterns. Red is the most common color associated with poinsettias.

*Read more about tips to keep your poinsettia alive during the holidays and beyond on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.marthastewart.com/poinsettia-care-8399482

AAA: Winter Weather Prep

Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

Cold weather reduces air pressure quicker.

Check your car battery!

Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old. www.weather.gov/rnk/NCWinterWxPreparedness2023

The town of Chimney Rock is back open for business, at least for one day?

‘Christmas in Chimney Rock’ is happening this Saturday (Dec 14) from 10am – 4pm along Main Street. Officials stress to park at Lake Lure and shuttle into the town.

This to jump start business after Hurricane Helene devastated mountain towns and communities like Chimney Rock in western North Carolina back in September.

*Note: You can actually “adopt a business” in Chimney Rock. Every dollar donated will go directly to small businesses in Chimney Rock. Link: https://cityserve.us/chimneyrock/

Have you been out of work due to the effects of Hurricane Helene?

Update: Individuals in the 12 newly approved disaster-declared counties – including Forsyth, Surry, Yadkin and Wilkes – who are unable to continue working as a direct result of Hurricane Helene must file an application for benefits by January 7, 2025.

*Workers in 39 impacted counties may qualify for ‘up to 14 weeks of federal benefits’.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Applications for benefits can be filed at www.des.nc.gov/dua, or call 919-629-3857 (8am -5pm weekdays)

Reminder: Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Helene are eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance thru January 7, 2025.

*The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

You can also apply using the FEMA App or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

“The investigation continues”

During a press conference on Wednesday, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough shared details about the investigation into a student who was shot Tuesday afternoon between the campuses of R.J. Reynolds High School and Wiley Magnet Middle School in Winston-Salem. As of Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office is currently questioning individuals, but no suspects are in custody. Kimbrough confirmed that a male student was shot – was hospitalized but is now recovering.

*The basketball games between R.J. Reynolds and Parkland High Schools ‘rescheduled’ for this Saturday afternoon. Varsity girls will play at 2pm. Varsity boys play at 3:30 p.m.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/rj-reynolds-increased-law-enforcement-wednesday-student-shot/63152442

This week, the FDA submitted a proposed rule that could significantly lower the amount of nicotine in tobacco products and potentially prompt more people to quit smoking.

President-elect Donald Trump has been named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’. Trump was also Time’s Person of the Year back in 2016.

Time has named a Person of the Year (originally called Man of the Year) every year since 1927. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-time-person-of-the-year-2024/