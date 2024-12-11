SUN@5 for December 15, 2024

We live in a world of ‘too much’…

Too much information. Too much to do. Too much stuff.

Leaving us feeling overwhelmed.

‘Overwhelmed: How to Stop Trying to do it All’ is a new book from Debbie Barr (writer, speaker and health educator).

“When I proposed the idea for this book, I had no way of knowing that I would ironically find myself writing overwhelmed in the midst of one of the most overwhelming times of my life,” Debbie shares with Verne (WBFJ radio).

But there is hope! God has never changed. “He is always the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). Because we are more vulnerable to being overwhelmed than any generation that has lived before us, we need to abide more deeply in the Shalom of God than any other generation has ever done. That’s the deeply heartfelt message of my book, Overwhelmed.”

“When I am overwhelmed, you alone know the way I should turn.” Psalm 142:3 (NLT)

debbiebarr.com/books/overwhelmed/

Using artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to spread the Gospel? Andre Echevarria (CRU) suggests that “we’re using a lot of that technology to be able to actually help people discover a relationship with Jesus, go deeper in their relationship with Jesus, or maybe even share their current relationship with Jesus with their neighbors.”

Bottom line: HOW we us A-I is key…

*Billy Hallowell (CBN News contributor with Faithwire.com) chats with Andre Echevarria (S-kah-vah-REE-ah), leader of U.S. digital strategies at Cru (Christian ministry formerly known as Campus Crusade for Christ).

Read more. Listen to the interview… https://cbn.com/news/world/should-christians-fear-artificial-intelligence?

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (December 15, 2024)