Monday News for October 28, 2024

Fall ‘Home Furnishings Market’ in High Point now through Wednesday (October 26-30)

Today is national First Responders day. Krispy Kreme serving up a FREE donut and coffee today to First Responders.

In-person Early Voting continues through thru this Saturday (Nov 2).

General Election Day next Tuesday (Nov 5) = 8 days away. www.ncsbe.gov/

Learn about the photo ID requirement needed to vote at www.bringitnc.gov

View your sample ballot, check out the link from the NC State Board of Elections

on our News Blog at wbfj.fm https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Recovery continues in Western NC

Asheville City Schools re-opening on a modified schedule today (Oct 28).

UNC-Asheville started ‘online’ classes today (Oct 28).

O, Christmas tree.

Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland (in Avery County) has been chosen as the supplier of a Christmas tree that will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House.

*White House staff will choose that special tree from the farm this week. https://carolinafraserfir.com/

National Collection Week is November 18-25, 2024

Operation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed

Registration is now open at ‘shoebox processing centers’ in Charlotte and Boone.

Shoebox processing in Charlotte begins Nov. 23

Shoebox processing in Boone begins Nov. 27

Learn more about Operation Christmas Child at wbfj.fm

www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-at-a-shoebox-processing-center

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Monday, October 28, 2024

Trinity UMC on West Dalton Street in King = 2pm – 7pm

Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville = 3pm – 7:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

Did you know…

100 grams of dark chocolate has as many antioxidants as 100 grams of spinach, prunes, raisins, kale, and brussels sprouts combined? Many folks think of the Bible as spinach or kale, something they need, but not something they crave.

But the Bible is more like dark chocolate, something to enjoy. In addition, scripture is able to heal and strengthen our hearts and minds. It’s able to reduce our cravings for the bad things in life. It’s also surprisingly rich and delicious. And it’s even better than dark chocolate because you can never eat too much of it! The more you read it, the better you feel. So every day let’s “taste and see that the LORD is good.” (Psalm 34:8)

-Midway Church posted this gem on Facebook !

Update: McDonald’s will begin selling its Quarter Pounders once again after testing ruled out ‘beef patties’ as the source of the outbreak of E. coli poisoning that has sickened at least 75 people illnesses across 13 states, mainly in Colorado. The USDA continues to believe that slivered onions from a single supplier are the likely source of contamination. www.cbsnews.com/news/mcdonalds-quarter-pounders-sold-again-beef-patties-not-e-coli-source/

Prime members can now add “fuel discounts” to their list of benefits.

The newest perk from Amazon will allow Prime members to save 10 cents per gallon at the gas pump (up to an average of nearly $70 a year) at around 7,000 participating BP and Amoco stations across the U.S.

*Gas prices (nationwide) are the lowest since January, according to data from GasBuddy

https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/business/amazon-prime-wants-to-help-you-save-on-gas/article

When considering who is living paycheck to paycheck, households with an income of six figures or more aren’t the first to come to mind. However, it turns out that about a fifth of US households that earn more than $150,000 a year are in that situation, according to a new Bank of America analysis.

Across all income levels, households that earn less than $50,000 a year saw the highest proportion, around 35%, of people living paycheck to paycheck so far this year.

The authors of the analysis define people who live paycheck to paycheck as those who dedicate more than 95% of their household income to necessities, which include gasoline, food, utilities, internet, public transportation, child care and housing costs.

https://www.cnn.com/2024/10/27/economy/wealthy-households-living-paycheck-to-paycheck/index.html

Update: 12 additional NC counties are eligible for FEMA assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 12 additional counties including Forsyth, Rowan, Surry and Yadkin who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Tropical Storm Helene are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement, temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362.

World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers VS the New York Yankees

Game 3 TONIGHT in New York (on Fox) LA up 2 games to none.

*The average ticket price to attend the World Series is hovering around

$1,700 on the secondary market, according to reseller TickPick.